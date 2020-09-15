EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District said Tuesday it will continue offering free meals.
The district said USDA Regulations have extended allowances for the summer meal distribution program.
Meals are available to all Easton community members, including any one under the age of 18, regardless of the school enrolled.
Virtual students and community members may begin picking up free breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the following locations:
Cheston Elementary School, 723 Coal Street, Easton, PA 18042 (Coal Street entrance)
Paxinosa Elementary School, 1221 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042 (Northampton Street entrance)
Easton Area Middle School, 1010 Echo Trail, Easton, PA 18040 (Gymnasium entrance)
Easton Area High School, 2601 William Penn Highway, Easton, PA 18045 (outside of high school cafeteria)
Students or their guardians can pick up a complete breakfast and lunch meal free of charge for each day of service. Under the extension of the USDA meal distribution, the district said it will also be able to provide free breakfast and lunch for all Easton Area School District students attending in-school instruction until Dec. 31, 2020.