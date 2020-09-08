EASTON, Pa. - An embattled charter school in Easton got some bad news Tuesday on the first day of school.
William Wright, the principal of Easton Arts Academy Charter School, suddenly resigned Tuesday according to the school board, but no reason was given.
We reached out to Dr. Chad Antonio, the CEO of the board, for more information but didn't hear back.
Trouble at the charter school began in 2018 when its former principal filed a lawsuit claiming the chief administrative officer and CEO rigged grades and threw out employee evaluations. Both have since been fired or quit.
Then a fraud audit done this past July found questionable purchases and overpayments of more than $500,00 to an internet service provider.