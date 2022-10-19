EASTON, Pa. - The man considered the visionary of Easton's arts trail is being remembered in a new way.

The bridge connecting part of the Karl Stirner Arts Trail - also known as the "blue bridge" - was dedicated Wednesday to Richard "Mac" McAteer.

It also has a new name, the Richard McAteer Memorial Bridge.

The bridge connects the Bushkill Drive side of the trail to the side that runs along Bushkill Creek.

Easton Mayor Sal Panto said McAteer approached him with the idea for the trail after he was inspired by a similar one he saw in New Jersey.

The trail opened in 2012.

"So as a good friend, I wanted to do something that would enlighten the public that this vision he had for the trail, it needed a bridge to connect the people to the trail and that's what Mac became, he became the bridge that made this happen," Panto said.

McAteer, who was also a member of the city's economic development team, died last year.

He was 84.