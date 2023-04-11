EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto said Tuesday that he will seek up to seven volunteers from each of the city neighborhoods to serve on a Neighborhood Advisory Task Force to determine and develop a strategic plan for each of the city’s four neighborhoods.

There will be four task forces, one for each of the neighborhoods in the city, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

“The infusion of investment into our city has expanded our tax base and now allows us to address the needs and wants of our neighborhoods, which are the life blood of our city. Our Administration wants to listen to the residents of each neighborhood to determine how they want their neighborhood to develop. Each task force will develop a neighborhood strategic plan for their respective neighborhood.”

The mayor acknowledged that several issues have already surfaced and are being addressed including affordable housing, park and playground upgrades and the development of a plan to attract locally owned small businesses and services to the neighborhoods, according to the news release.

A combined initial meeting of all task force members will be held on Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

Any resident that would like to serve on their Neighborhood Advisory Task Force should call the Mayor’s Executive Assistant Carlton Ketchen at 610-250-6612.

The mayor also announced three neighborhood pop-up festivals scheduled for April and May: one on Saturday, April 22 at Nevin Park on College Hill, one on April 29 at Centennial Park in the West Ward, and one on May 3 at the Easton Area Neighborhood Center on Southside.

The festivals will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature Balloons the Clown, live music, and food. Mayor Panto will be cooking and serving free hot dogs. Soft drinks and water will also be provided free of charge.