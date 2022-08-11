EASTON, Pa. - This week, Easton became one of the first in the state to ban consumer fireworks. Now, other municipalities might do the same.

A state law that recently went into effect gives that power to municipalities by putting them in control and strengthening penalties for those who don't listen.

"If we make them illegal in the city, they're illegal to own and shoot off," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "It gives our police officers the tool that they can now confiscate them."

Easton's City Council passed the mayor's ordinance to ban consumer fireworks. The rule goes into effect in a month.

Those that get caught setting them off will have to pay $500. If they're caught again within three years, it'll cost them $1,000 and they'll get charged with a third-degree misdemeanor.

Realistically, Panto says, "we're not going to stop fireworks, especially with three fireworks stores right within a mile of the city, but it's a start."

This move was made possible by a new state law.

"This really gives more authority to the local governments, where it belongs, and allows them to maintain that quality of life, peace and quiet, that residents look for," said state Rep. Bob Freeman.

69 News reached out to the City of Allentown, which said "From administration's perspective, we like what Easton is doing and we're looking into doing something similar for the benefit of our residents."

It plans to present legislation to council.

Bethlehem's fire chief tells us the city is reviewing that new state law and getting input from the fire and police departments on how to move forward. He said there are not many places in the city where you can legally set off fireworks, given you can't within 150 feet of a building.

The law adds more regulations everywhere, and gives municipalities more options to control fireworks issues.

"They could require a permit to use them," said Freeman. "They could require fees to be able to utilize them."

Wherever you live in Pennsylvania, you now need permission from a municipality to light fireworks in public spaces like parks and sidewalks.

Freeman, who had his own version of the bill, said people have been asking for change since the state legalized fireworks in 2017.

"It's disruptive in particular to pets and for people who might be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder too," said Freeman.