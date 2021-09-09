A fresh haircut is always nice before you head back to school, but it's not an option for all kids everywhere.
An Easton barber is doing his part to make sure some students don't get left behind.
Andy Vega is the owner of Precision Cuts Barbershop on South 18th Street in Easton.
He's owned the place for five years and ever since, he's been quietly doing good deeds.
When he realized some families in the neighborhood were struggling to afford the back-to-school basics, he jumped in to help.
The Sunday before school started, Andy's barbershop was booked all day long and he never took a cent for any of the haircuts.
He also had a table full of school supplies, free to anyone who needed them.
His whole family was there to help, including his wife Vivian and twin boys Andy Jr. and Joseph, as well as barbers Andres and Alejandro, known as "Chito."
Andy says he does it because he's blessed to be busy in times like these. He says you have to remember there are folks who need help out there, and he says he knows it always comes back around.
Thanks to 69 News viewer Arnold for sharing the story. Arnold said it "moved his heart" to see what Andy was doing, and it inspired him.
