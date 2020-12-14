EASTON, Pa. - Wednesday's storm might be the biggest snowstorm the area has seen in several years.
In Easton, Mayor Sal Panto said public works crews are spending the beginning of the week preparing plows and equipment for snow removal. This year, some restaurant and businesses owners will need to do a little more shoveling than just the sidewalk.
Mayor Panto said due to street closures for outdoor dining and the Winter Village in Center Square, anyone who has street space for a tent or hut needs to clear the area themselves.
Panto said businesses that were given additional outdoor space over the summer signed an agreement that they would be responsible for clearing and cleaning the area in front of and around the tent.
"They can shovel into the circle and we'll plow it, but if they want business this weekend, they're going to have to shovel in front of it," Panto said.
Mayor Panto said Easton has already removed the concrete barriers in front of restaurants that didn't plan to continue outdoor dining during the colder months.
In Bethlehem, public works crews spent Monday removing all the wooden and concrete planters that made up the city's outdoor dining parklette areas.
Public Works Director Mike Alkhal said the plan was to have the barriers up only through December, but with the upcoming storm, business owners opted to have the city take them away now.
He said Walnut Street will continue to be closed to traffic Thursday through Sunday so some outdoor dining can continue.
"It's going to be a little bit of a challenge to deal with this storm. Not only is it early, but with the pandemic and the restrictions, resources will be taxed. We're doing the planning right now. We feel that we will be able to handle it well. The only thing I would suggest is some patience. Stay off the road as much as possible," Alkhal said.
Alkhal said the city will store the outdoor dining barriers at the city recycling center in case they are needed again in the spring.