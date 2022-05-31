EASTON, Pa. - After 26 years, Community Bike Works is expanding, thanks to a $1.4 million federal grant.
Executive Director Kim Schaffer says the funds will go towards building a new bike shop and community center on the 900 block of Spruce Street in Easton.
"It will be a full-service bike shop. It will also be a youth center. So plenty of space for kids to do other things that they're interested in," Schaffer said.
The funding will also go towards a new location in Allentown's Franklin Park neighborhood.
"So at the end of this we will have two brand -ew buildings on each side of the Lehigh Valley," Schaffer said.
"These are dollars that come through the appropriations process that were not available for the last decade," said Sen. Bob Casey.
Casey and Congresswoman Susan Wild worked together to secure the Community Project Funding.
"The hook is the kids get a bike out of it, but in the process they learn the skills of taking care of the bike, fixing it when necessary and that kind of thing, but in addition to that, the organization brings these kids in as apprentices, as interns, they're required to interview for those spots so they learn some interviewing skills," Wild said.
"The fact that they've been awarded $1.4 million is testament to the leadership of the program, and maybe more important even than leadership, is the the results of the program," Casey said.
Community Bike Works is just waiting for the green light to start spending the funds. Once they get that, they have three years to spend it.