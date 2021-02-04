EASTON, Pa. - A local billionaire from Easton – yeah, Easton – is chartering the first all-civilian flight into space with Space X and he wants you to go with him.
Jared Isaacman owns Shift4 Payments in Allentown, a payment processing company.
"True story. I told my kindergarten teacher I was going to go to space one day," Isaacman said.
An avid and experienced pilot, Isaacman moved the business from Central New Jersey in the early 2000's to be closer to the LVIA.
"That started to become my stomping ground from an aviation perspective. Selfishly, I picked West. Let's get closer to the airport," he said.
The mission is called “Inspiration4.” He's using it to fundraise and donate a staggering $200 million to St. Jude Children's Hospital, $100 million of which will come from his own money.
"You can't make all the great strides up in space, and try to explore new worlds, without trying to conquer some of the real problems we have here on Earth today," Isaacman said.
He won't say how much he's paying for the mission. However, another recently reported private mission is costing $55 million a head.
One of the seats is already going to a nurse from the hospital, who is still unknown.
"She's a childhood cancer survivor, was treated and cured at St. Jude and is now a health care worker at St. Jude helping kids in the fight," Isaacman said.
The third seat will be raffled off to a business that uses Shift4 Payments. The last one will be raffled off to anyone who makes a donation to St. Jude's in February.
"Very few people have been fortunate enough to go to space and so we've got to make it accessible and let people go and explore among the stars," Isaacman said.
There will be an ad about the upcoming mission during Sunday’s Super Bowl. You can find out more at inspiration4.com.