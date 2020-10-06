EASTON, Pa. -- The Easton Area varsity and junior varsity cheerleading teams are hoping to start fundraising efforts for a trip to the national competition in Orlando next year. But those plans could be put on hold due to the pandemic.
Director of Athletics Jim Pokrivsak presented the request from the Easton Cheerleading Booster Club during Tuesday night’s Easton Board of Education committee meeting.
The request, if approved by the board, would allow for the varsity and JV cheerleading teams to travel to Orlando, Florida for the UCA National High School Championship Competition in February 2021.
The trip, however, had some board members questioning if an approval was even needed given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If they'd like to practice and try out, that’s one thing, but approving student travel, I have some serious reservations about that,” said board member Meg Sayago.
“I realize that’s it’s yearly thing but I just have concerns about putting kids on an airplane and sending them to Florida,” said board member George Chando.
According to Pokrivsak, the team has not qualified for the nationals but the booster club requested approval in order to begin fundraising for the trip. A deposit of about $2,000 to $2,500 would have to be made by the end of December in order to ensure that the team would be able to have room, board and airline tickets, Pokrivsak said.
Qualifications for the national competition is being conducted virtually.
“Also, if they do go would they have to quarantine for 14 days upon return?” asked Chando.
Under state COVID-19 guidelines, residents of Pennsylvania that visit Florida are currently required to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving back in the state.
Board members agreed that some of the language within the request should be changed to reflect the current COVID-19 state of affairs. The request could be presented at the upcoming October 20 board meeting for a vote.
In other news, the board will also consider amending several policies in the district.
The first policy being considered deals with tobacco use. Officials said that revisions to the tobacco use policy has not been updated since 2007. Recommendations calls for addressing a variety of new terms and types of tobacco available including vaping and Juul, officials said.
Additional updates are also being considered for modifications to work periods for professionals and classified employees. Officials said the policies mostly deal with COVID-19 updates.
The board will also consider a new telework policy that deals with remote work. The policies will be up for consideration at the next board meeting which is set for October 20.