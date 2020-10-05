Palmer Township rope-swing tree comes down, social media mourns
EASTON, Pa. - The crowd at Easton Area High School's Thanksgiving Eve bonfire may be limited, if the event can be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palmer Township's board of supervisors voted Monday to let the bonfire proceed, conditional upon Pennsylvania limits on gatherings imposed because of the coronavirus.

"We're thinking about maybe just having the seniors go," said Sadie Prendergast, vice president of the EAHS Class of 2021, at the supervisors' meeting. There may be other ways to limit the crowd at the Nov. 25 bonfire, she said.

The controlled blaze is held the night before the Easton/Phillipsburg football game at Lafayette College. As of now the game is on, but the bonfire is not a sure thing.

"We know this year it's very unprecedented times. We're going about the preparation process as usual in hopes that by the time of Thanksgiving things will be somewhat back to normal," she said. Prendergast said the Easton Area school board will discuss the bonfire at an Oct. 20 meeting.

Board Chairman David Colver, who recalled gathering wood for the blaze 35 years ago, said the bonfire's fate rests upon whatever rules Gov. Tom Wolf sets for gatherings. The vote to allow the fire is usually routine, but not in 2020. Wolf's limits on crowd sizes are being litigated.

"We just have to wait and see," he said. Colver, K. Michael Mitchell, Ann-Marie Panella and Robert Smith voted to allow the bonfire, depending on state guidelines. Jeffrey Young was absent. Colver told Prendergast to keep Police Chief Larry Palmer and Fire Commissioner Stephen Gallagher informed as planning for the fire moves ahead.

The board also voted to allow developer Abraham Atiyeh to exceed the township's 45-foot height limit for a personal-care home he plans to build at 537 Milford St. The land is zoned for industry.

Gene Berg of Gouck Architects, Allentown, said the four-story 70-unit building will be 52 feet high and have parking and fire-safety measures that exceed township requirements. The personal-care home on one acre will provide a transition between industrial and residential areas, he said.

Atiyeh, who owns residences for senior citizens across the Lehigh Valley, said he needed the exemption from the height requirement to make the project financially feasible.

The proposed Palmer Manor would be the first personal-care facility in the township, Atiyeh said. He described personal care as not as intensive as what's provided at a nursing home, but all meals and help with taking medication would be provided.

"Residents are going out of the township when they need personal care," he said, because nothing is available in Palmer. He estimated monthly rates at $3,000 for a studio apartment and $3,900 for one-bedroom units, including meals, care and other services.

"The demographics of our township are changing, and this type of residence is a necessity" as Palmer residents grow older, Panella said.

"I think it's a good project for that area," Mitchell said. The plan was approved by a 4-0 vote, and now will go through the land-development process.

Before presenting his Palmer Manor plan, Atiyeh apologized to the township for truck traffic and parking problems at another Milford Street property. He said he rented the property for use as parking, not as an active business.

"I didn't know (the tenant) was going to have a 24-hour trucking business there," Atiyeh said. "It's terrible what he did there and he's out of there finally."

In other business during the Zoom meeting, the board approved the subdivision plan for the final phase of Northwood Farms, at Van Buren Road and Northwood Avenue.

 
 

