EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District's booster clubs and PTAs contributed $185,853 to schools and Red Rover teams in the 2020-21 school year, and that reflects two things, Superintendent David Piperato said Tuesday.
Easton's Red Rover fan base is devoted, and at the same time, the amount of money shows that Piperato's proposal for additional oversight is appropriate.
When a policy for more oversight was proposed last year, some groups, such as the 69-year-old Varsity E Club, objected. Proposed rules on purchases, for example, would hinder the operations of an organization that has to order food for concession stands, Varsity E President Kerry Myers said.
Piperato said Tuesday at a board meeting that the board, administration and boosters have been in talks to set a balance, but ultimately, the elected directors have to set policies for the district.
"We do believe that ultimately this will be appropriate oversight," he said of what is known as Policy 915, the generic name for the proposed rules that have generated controversy. Annual audits and rules about how funds are disposed of if, for an example, a PTA disbands, have been criticized by boosters.
"There have to be checks and balances," Piperato said after the meeting, while commending the work of volunteers in the district's schools. There are groups that support sports and other extracurricular activities, along with school parent-teacher associations.
The board met for a short regular meeting Tuesday at the district's middle school before adjourning and going into committee sessions. Policy 915 was addressed only briefly.
John Burrus, the district's chief human resource officer, said a revised draft will be presented at next month's committee meetings, and 915 still has a way to go.
"This policy will not go into effect any time before July 1, 2022," Burrus said.