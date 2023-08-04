EASTON, Pa. – A history-loving Easton boy was chosen to fly overseas to learn as much as he can about World War II. He'll be participating in memorial services, visiting key sites and talking with veterans.

"The paratroopers had a much different setup from the infantry," said Ben Cooke.

Cooke has always been interested in history.

"I have my N-42 jump jacket," he said.

But now, he's focused on learning as much as he can about World War II.

"I went to the Red Ball Military Show in Gilbert, PA, and seeing all the equipment and all that stuff...from then on, it was all World War II," Cooke said.

The 11-year-old could fill an entire newscast and more with facts he's learned from books and YouTube.

"If they heard somebody and they didn't know if they were American or German, they click it once, and the counter response would be two clicks," Cooke said, as he showed what's known as a cricket.

He's a homeschooled Easton native who participates in reenactments. He's almost always the youngest one there.

"He dresses up in his outfit, and he typically walks around with an additional 60 pounds,” said Alex Cooke, Ben's mom.

His collectibles are extensive.

"Here we have the Mae West, which is the paratroopers' life vest. This is an original from 1945," said Ben.

"It's just really neat because he's gotten a lot of things that have been passed along to him because he has this deep passion and respect for the men that served during that time," said mom Alex.

She says her son is one of seven American students chosen for the Bridge2History program.

Come October, he'll be headed to London and Normandy for a nine-day immersion into history about World War II.

"The idea of the program is because the vets are becoming fewer as the years go on, they want to introduce the children to the vets so that they can carry on their stories and then bring them back as student ambassadors and help educate," Alex Cooke said.

Ben Cooke is most excited to meet the veterans who have gained his utmost respect.

"There's always more to learn about World War II," he said.

People can donate to Ben Cooke's trip by going to www.operationmeatball.com, clicking the "donate" tab and putting "for Ben Cooke’s trip" in the additional note section.