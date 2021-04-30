EASTON, Pa. - Starting next week, the Biden administration will restrict travel from India, citing the country's record-breaking number of coronavirus cases.

Aid from the U.S. and other countries is helping the country fight the virus.

Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine in downtown Easton will donate a percentage of its indoor dining proceeds to Khalsa Aid International, a relief organization on the ground helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to help buy oxygen and oxygen concentrators, critical supplies India is lacking.

Owner Jasmeet Bansal says Khalsa helped him last year when Aman's held a food giveaway for local families in need.

"They're [Khalsa Aid International] in India, on the ground, already doing the stuff. This is a reputable organization, it's just a small part we can do to pay it forward and help those in need," Bansal said.

The fundraiser will be held until Mother's Day.

Friday marked a record-breaking number of COVID-19 infections in India. The numbers are overwhelming the country's healthcare systems.

