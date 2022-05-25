EASTON, Pa. – Sean and Khanisa Darby, owners of The Pudding Bar in Easton, have had a history of disputes with their building's owner and landlord, but now they are questioning whether the City of Easton has done its part to adequately enforce code in the building.
During Wednesday night's Easton City Council meeting, the couple spent about an hour during public comment placing the blame on the city for inadequate code enforcement at their property at 118 Northampton St.
The Darby's said they had asked their landlord to check into a faulty HVAC system and puncture holes in a brick wall, which they believe may have been responsible for water damage, resulting in mold and buckled floors.
The couple have pending lawsuits in Northampton County Court against their building's owner, 120 Northampton LLC; Post Road Management LLC and Post Road Construction. Borko Milosev, the building's landlord, is owner of the Post Road companies and is also a member of the company that owns the building.
In addition to their issues with the building's owner and landlord, the Darby's claim the city's chief code administrator, Sharbel Koorie, has ignored their complaints about the landlord.
"So, on August 10th (2021), we talked to Mayor (Sal) Panto and (Luis) Campos (city administrator) about Sharbel's misconduct," Khanisa Darby said. "About his basically walking around and completely ignoring everything we were saying. It was blatant."
The Darby's said they invested everything they had into a $140,000 build-out of the business, which they opened at the location in August 2019.
"I mean electrical, the lights that you see out front, the awning, the tile, the subfloor," Khanisa Darby explained. "Everything we put in this space was brand new, and we have watched it deteriorate over the last three years."
"On June 30, sprinklers started leaking everywhere. It looked like a horror movie," she continued. "We were closed for three months, and there was no proper investigation into why that even happened."
Khanisa Darby said the city ignored them.
"That is why we're here right now," she said. "This situation has been festering for a long time, and I have to call you two (Panto and Campos) out because we sat across from you and told you about his (Koorie's) misconduct."
"I feel that this is where the buck stops," Khanisa Darby said. "I'm hoping that there will be an investigation launched into the situation."
Panto addressed Darby, saying that he found some of her comments offensive, calling most of her issues tenant-landlord problems.
"I think the unreasonableness is blaming the city for you being closed," Panto said.
Darby alleges the owner of the property has bought other properties in the city, forming a pattern of behavior.
"He's buying dilapidated, near-demolition buildings and using taxpayer dollars to pay for it," Darby claims.
Several other business owners and residents spoke in support of the Darby's.
Campos told the couple that he appreciated that they came to council to speak publicly about their situation and that he understands their frustration.
"I can tell you that the mayor and I and the team are going to look into it," Campos said. "City Council has the ability to escalate the investigation. I think you provide a very compelling presentation."
"I'm going to circle back with you because I'm going to want you as part of an investigation," Campos said. "I want to get your side of the story in a little bit more clarity."
The Northampton Street store Pudding Bar opened in August 2019, and the business has operated in Easton since 2016.