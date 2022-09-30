EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is going to smell different this weekend, since it's Garlic Fest. It's also going to look different, because the Centre Square construction originally projected to be done in June is still ongoing.

In Centre Square, you can see new trees and plants are in. The monument looks a whole lot cleaner, but there's still a lot of work to be done.

"Foot traffic in our corner here was probably down 60%," said Jonathan Davis, the co-owner of Pearly Baker's Alehouse.

Davis says construction has forced Pearly Baker's to be open less hours with a limited menu.

"If we had gotten better communication, we could have planned more accordingly, and I know that they have a lot of unknowns as well, but it's been very challenging," said Davis.

He says add inflation and staffing issues into the mix and it's not a good recipe for neighboring businesses.

Garlic Fest is this weekend.

"After all the orders were placed, they said, 'well, by the way, we're not gonna be able to take down the fences,' and that's just one example of where now we're stuck with this extra product," said Davis.

"Short term-inconvenience, long term improvements," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

Panto says much of the work, like stormwater improvements, has been happening underground and within the next month, you're going to see a lot more above ground.

"Next week, the PennDOT contractor will be doing the curb line," said Panto.

He says there have been supply chain issues and surprise projects, like new water lines, so the circle wouldn't need to be ripped up again soon.

"No one is more frustrated than me," said Panto.

But he's hopeful construction will wrap up in November. He also noted state law ties the city to the lowest bidders for projects.

The circle, which hadn't been touched in 60 years, is getting a variety of upgrades.

"We look good today because interest rates are now up to 6.7%. We borrowed money at 2%," said Panto. "The city is saving taxpayers millions of dollars."

Davis admits he's excited about the finished product.

"They're transforming the experience you'll have in downtown," said Davis. "I think it's going to be exceptional."

"The fact of the matter is there is light at the end of the tunnel. It's not an oncoming train," said Panto.

Panto says Garlic Fest will go on as usual, since the vendors are staged in the square that surrounds the circle, and not the circle itself.