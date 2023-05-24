EASTON, Pa. — The dress rehearsal for the Freddy Awards was underway at the State Theatre in Easton Wednesday. The city was buzzing with excitement, ahead of the region's biggest night for high school performing arts.

This is something so many theater kids in the Lehigh Valley look forward to. A lot of freshmen make it their goal to perform there as a senior.

Student performers made their way into the State Theatre in costume late Wednesday afternoon.

Students from 29 schools have been rehearsing the opening and closing numbers for weeks. They want to make sure every note and every move is perfect, when they hit the stage.

Wednesday night was the first time the group performed in front of an audience and with camera crews.

The tech and sound crews were on hand to make sure each number is a masterpiece.

Of course, they all got some dinner too, to fuel them through the fun.

The rehearsal goes until around 10 p.m.

Thursday, there are the incredible live performances to look forward to, and we'll find out the winners of the 23 award categories.

The three-hour show begins Thursday at 7 p.m. You can watch live on WFMZ and www.wfmz.com.