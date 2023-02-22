EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for design and materials of a proposed hotel on Wednesday night at city hall. The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Peter Melan dissenting.
The plan, offered by developer Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto, is slated for 1-6 Centre Square and involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.
The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority — 40 rooms— located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants and a meeting space, which will have a 125-person capacity. A corner tower will feature an added level, bringing that portion only to eight stories.
The renderings for the hotel show signage on the building's north façade that says, "Great Square," which the applicant says is the historic name for Centre Square.
Parking meter rates
In other news, City Council withdrew legislation adding one hour to the hours of operation for parking meters.
Those hours would be between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The bill will likely be reintroduced next month on the status of the garage updates.