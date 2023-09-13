Easton City Council announces 2024 budget dates

EASTON, Pa. – At its bimonthly meeting Wednesday night, Easton City Council announced the important upcoming dates ahead of the city adopting its 2024 budget.

City ordinance requires the 2024 budget to be adopted by Dec. 15, 2023. An initial presentation, public hearings and a formal introduction of the proposed budget are required before councilmembers can vote on it.

After several minutes of discussion on Wednesday, council decided on Monday, Oct. 2, as the date for initial presentation. Public hearings will then be held on Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21 (all Tuesdays), according to Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

The councilmembers agreed to schedule the budget's introduction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21. According to City Clerk Rita Messa, council will not meet on its typical Wednesday that week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

After the introduction, councilmembers will have three weeks to consider any final changes before choosing to adopt the budget on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Hydropower at Hugh Moore

In other news, Panto said he, public works director David Hopkins and city solicitor Joel Scheer met Tuesday with New England Hydropower Co. regarding the proposed hydroelectric power plant at Hugh Moore Park. Both the Easton and Northampton County governments have been negotiating a lease with New England Hydro for several years.

Waste contracts

Finally, council approved two trash contracts with Waste Management Inc. and Waste Connections, respectively. The resolutions for both contracts were introduced by Councilmember Roger Ruggles.

The three-year contract with Waste Management provides for the processing of Easton's "recyclable materials" at a cost of $145 per ton.

The three-year contract with Waste Connections provides for the "acceptance and disposal" of Easton’'s solid waste at a cost of $59.50 per ton.

Panto, Ruggles and City Administrator Luis Campos said the cost of these trash contracts was much greater than in the past, but also noted that such costs have increased both in the Lehigh Valley and around the country.

Easton City Council will meet again on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.