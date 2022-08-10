EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive Wednesday night when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall.
Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
Council's action makes it illegal for anyone to use — which includes igniting or discharging — fireworks on any street, sidewalk or property in Easton, including public parks and buildings. It prohibits firework usage on any property within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether the building or vehicle is owned by the person using the fireworks.
Under the new law, authorities have the right to confiscate any unused fireworks to the extent allowed under Pennsylvania law.
Anyone cited will pay a $500 fine. Repeat offenders during the next three years will be fined $1,000 and charged with a third-degree misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania legislation Act 74, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11, provides densely-populated municipalities the option to ban fireworks usage starting Sept. 9.
In 2017, legislation was passed that expanded the sale and use of consumer fireworks. While much of that underlying law remains unchanged, Act 74 aims to address the illegal use of consumer fireworks.
During Wednesday night's meeting, City Council also amended its rules and regulations for public comment during its meetings and established penalties for riding bicycles, skateboards and other devices through special events in the city.