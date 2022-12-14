EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council passed a resolution Wednesday night condemning and rejecting antisemitism.
There was no discussion of the resolution, which was passed during council's consent agenda portion of the meeting.
The measure comes days before the Jewish holiday of Hannukah begins on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The City of Easton "condemns and rejects antisemitism in all its manifestations, so that Easton remains a beacon to all people seeking to live in peace," the resolution states.
It also says the city "unequivocally rejects antisemitism, along with all other forms of racism, religious intolerance, and other prejudices both here in our city and around the world."
Concerns about antisemitism have come up recently in other Lehigh Valley cities.
At a Bethlehem City Council meeting on Dec. 6, resident Arthur Curatola took to the podium during public comment, saying residents of the "Christmas City" should be "honoring and respecting the teachings of Jesus Christ."
Among his remarks about Jews, Chinese and Native Americans, Curatola said, "Jesus Christ sold more books and movies than any Jewish leader or any leader in the world, ever," and he encouraged Bethlehem residents to "honor the words and wisdom of this great man who is a great philosopher who we know as Jesus Christ, even though he was a Jew."