EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours Wednesday night at city hall.
The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
"There are a number of residents downtown who leave for work about 8:30 (a.m.)," Panto said in offering the amendment. "They would have to come out and plug the meter or move their car."
The bill also extends the metered time by one hour on Sundays, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., but does not alter the noon start time.
As a result of the amended change to the original bill, City Council will vote on the legislation at its next meeting.
Council approved a separate ordinance amending fees governing the North Fourth Street parking garage. Between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., parking will cost $3 per hour, while the lower level will be two-hour metered parking only. After-hours rates — which are in effect from 5 p.m. through 5 a.m. — for all city garages will be 50 cents per hour.
Accessible parking
The legislative body also approved an ordinance to amend the city's code regulating handicap parking. The amendment is an exemption that states "no handicap parking spaces covered by this section shall be granted within the Downtown District or the Business and Entertainment District. Any previously issued parking spaces within these Districts will remain valid as to the current holder only."
Centennial Park expansion
In other news, council approved acceptance of the conveyance of two properties — 1218 Ferry St. and 1220 Ferry St. — from the Easton Redevelopment Authority for $1. The Authority acquired 1218 Ferry St. through eminent domain on Dec. 20, 2020, and purchased 1220 Ferry St. on Aug. 20 of the same year to expand Centennial Park.
Glendon Hill Bridge
In other news, the legislative body OK'd a deal with McTish, Kunkel & Associates for permitting, structural and design services for Glendon Hill Bridge, known also as the Hugh Moore Park bridge. The park is home to the National Canal Museum and the D&L Trail, along with playgrounds and parks. The contract is worth $174,610.
Parking garage surveillance
Council approved also a contract with 3GTech for materials and labor for the new surveillance system for the North Fourth Street parking garage. The deal is worth $58,526.
Debt rating
Finally, Luis Campos, city administrator, commented on S&P Global Ratings' revision Jan. 5 of the city's debt rating from "negative" to "stable." S&P made the change due to Easton's stronger liquidity position and healthy local revenue.
"I want to thank council and all the staff and administration team and the union for the actions we took in 2020, and truly, it was a collective effort," Campos said. "...It was a bad situation, and it was something that was unprecedented, in our history anyway."
Campos noted the city capitalized on low interest rates.
"We took advantage of that," he said. "That was the bottom line. It was quick action."