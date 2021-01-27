EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council tabled the introduction of a proposed ordinance on Wednesday that would have established a West Ward Historic Conservation District.
The ordinance was withdrawn from the agenda after councilmembers expressed concerns over several proposed items in the language of the proposed ordinance.
A discussion regarding those concerns and a presentation on the ordinance will be held before the Planning Board on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
"One of the concerns of the councilmembers is that not enough residents of the West Ward are familiar with this ordinance," said Councilman David O’Connell.
The proposal for the West Ward Historic Conservation District was presented to the Planning Board in March 2020. It calls for the creation of district boundaries and establishes requirements for renovations to existing properties as well as any proposed new construction within the district.
The 16-member citizens' committee leading the effort was formed in 2019 in response to the city's 2017 adoption of the comprehensive plan. The historic conservation district includes the West Ward, College Hill, and Southside neighborhoods.
The proposed boundaries of the area include everything in the City of Easton that lies west of the centerline of Sixth Street (extended to the Lehigh River on the south and Bushkill Creek on the north); south and west of Bushkill Creek; and the boundary between the City of Easton and Wilson Borough or the City of Easton and West Easton.
The proposal calls for, among other things, regulations regarding renovations of existing buildings and porches within the district. Modifications such as changes to windows, door openings and other architectural features on a property would have to be restored or replaced to remain in keeping with the original features of the buildings.
Also, the ordinance asks that "original materials like brick, stone, slate and wood be repaired whenever possible or replaced with similar materials."
Councilman Ken Brown said he was very concerned about the hardship that this requirement would bring to the residents of that section.
"Most of the people who live in the West Ward are low- to moderate-income, and this would really be a hardship to them," he said. "As we have been looking at our future in the West Ward, I think that this is going to push people out."
Brown added that the concept is also financially discriminatory.
"You're putting an external requirement on these people that they may not be able to," said Mayor Sal Panto. "I believe it's systemic gentrification. People of low means are not going to be able to swing this."
Panto also said he was concerned with the potential for gentrification with the proposed ordinance.
"I'm not saying I'm against the ordinance, but somebody has to tell me that we're not going to gentrify the neighborhood with higher rents," he said.
The proposed ordinance would also require that, "the demolition of any existing building or portion of a building constructed before 1940 is considered a last resort."
West Ward property owner Richard Graf said he, too, is concerned with what he called forced systemic gentrification. He instead offered that the council identify historic homes in the ward and then look into programs that would help those properties.
"My people are low income and they deserve the right to be there," said property owner Walt Bronstein. "I think we should just look and take a step back."