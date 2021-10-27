City of Easton City Council generic
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council took a stand Wednesday against a plan for an apartment building on South Sixth Street, saying five stories is too high for an area of row homes.
 
Tall buildings can go up downtown, but the city is drawing a line in Dutchtown, the old name for that neighborhood.
 
Council opposed the ANR Development plan to combine lots from 34-42 South Sixth Street to put up a 34-unit building with 29 parking spaces.
 
The lot consolidation has already gone through Easton's zoning hearing board, leaving residents to take their case to the planning commission and Historic District Commission.
 
Kira Buxton of 32 S. Sixth St. said the ANR plan will change "the character of the neighborhood."
 
"It's really going to be terrible," resident Sally Kissling said of the five-story plan. "I have a beautiful view out the back of my house" of downtown Easton, but if the building goes up, "I'm going to be looking at a brick wall."
 
Council voted to deny certificates of appropriateness (COAs) for the garage demolition and the entire project. Mayor Sal Panto said that means the developer has to go back to the historic commission and make changes. The historic commission is an advisory body that decides whether projects are suitable for Easton. City Council makes the final decision.
 
The problem started when the zoning board approved combining the lots, Panto said.
 
"I don't understand how we can allow consolidation of lots and not expect a big building" to go up on a site, he said. Panto said the area is a neighborhood, not a commercial district like downtown.
 
The mayor said he would be available to talk to the developer about a smaller, more acceptable project for South Sixth Street. 
 
At the suggestion of Councilman Peter Melan, council agreed that neighbors of proposed developments should be notified of planning commission meetings. Stephen Nowroski, director of planning and codes, said the city will use the same notification policy used for zoning meetings.
 
The meeting turned into a confusing discussion of council motions made and withdrawn, and talk about potential legal avenues residents could pursue. Solicitor Joel Scheer reminded the audience of about 20 that it was time for council to deliberate, not hold a public discussion.
 
"Can we just go ahead and vote?" Melan asked. 
 
A few minutes later, Melan asked again that the meeting be reined in and said the city should not be discussing potential legal avenues for residents to pursue. 
 
The vote against approving COAs for the apartment building was 6-0, with Melan, Panto, Kenneth Brown, Sandra Vulcano, David O'Connell and Roger Ruggles opposed. James Edinger was not present for the vote.
 
Also Wednesday, Panto thanked Northampton County Council for grants that will help Easton put on its Winter Village, which starts in Centre Square on Nov. 19. Federal pandemic-relief money from the American Rescue Plan, relayed via the county, will also help pay for work at Delaware Canal Park, and buy equipment for the police and fire departments.
 
Panto started the Winter Village started last year to help small businesses, and he said it was a success. Some business people told him that without the ice skating and retail kiosks, "They'd have closed up and lost everything," the mayor said.  

