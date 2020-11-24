EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council introduced a 2021 municipal budget with a 0% tax increase.
On Tuesday, council unanimously approved the introduction of a $61 million municipal budget for 2021. A second reading and final adoption on the proposed budget is set for Dec. 9.
The city’s finance committee has been busy chipping away at the budget that was proposed in October by Mayor Sal Panto.
Largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has been faced with a $5.5 million decrease in revenues and was forced to furlough some employees.
The budget introduced on Tuesday night is expected to keep property taxes flat with no increase. The budget also does not present any increases to sewer and trash fees. In order to achieve this, though, the city has to continue working on decreasing a $241,000 shortfall.
“Once taxes are accrued back, then we may eliminate that $240,000 completely,” said Panto.
Discussions with the administration on how to recover the shortfall will continue, but officials said several municipal positions could either remain vacant or be filled later in the year.
The city is also in the process of refinancing its debt to a lower interest rate. This move will save the city $2.6 million this year and an additional $1.3 million in 2021.
Keeping city pools closed for the summer season was one option discussed for cutting costs in 2021. That would save the city $100,000. However, officials said it’s too early to make a final decision given the state of COVID-19.
“If it’s between closing the pools or furloughing employees, rather close pools,” said Panto. “I think in February we’d be in a much better position to make a decision then.”