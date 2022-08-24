EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment.
The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property.
It specifies "parking garages and parking lots" as areas where police and parking enforcement officers are empowered to immobilize any motor vehicles which are violating the city's code by by attaching a "wheel-locking or similar device."
Easton waterfront
In other business, council advanced a plan to study how to best utilize the city's waterfront.
It authorizes the city's department of community and economic development to apply for $25,000 in Keystone Communities Program Funding through two Pennsylvania bureaus: the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The same bill indicates the city would provide a $25,000 match for the project.
The $50,000 planning study would examine the Lehigh and Delaware riverfronts from the Lafayette College crew boathouse on the Lehigh River, to the confluence of the Bushkill Creek and Delaware River.
Appointments
In other news, council approved appointments and reappointments to various Easton authorities, boards and commissions.
Patti Bruno was appointed to the planning commission.
Reappointments included former Mayor Philip Mitman to the historic district commission and Michael Civtella to the zoning hearing board.
Council appointed also Shaquera Martindale as fair housing officer.