EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council approved Mayor Salvatore Panto's 2023 budget that holds the line on property taxes Tuesday night at City Hall.

The roughly $72 million spending plan keeps the city's millage rate at 24.95 mills. The budget also maintains the current sewage rate. Previously Panto indicated the budget would not increase the city's debt obligations. Further the mayor said the budget could include a renegotiation of its lease with the Easton Suburban Water Authority or a sale of the city's water system.

In other news, city council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed hotel at 1-6 Centre Square.

The proposal, offered by developer Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto, involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant. The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority - 40 - located on floors four through seven. The building will also feature two restaurants and a meeting space.

Deliveries to the building will consist primarily of food, linens and dry goods, which will be delivered by vans and box trucks, with no semi trucks involved. The deliveries will occur roughly two to three times per week during mornings. The hotel will feature no on-street parking. Hotel officials said there are roughly 517 and 480 parking spaces within 700 and 600 feet, respectively, of the hotel in parking lots either in existence or proposed.

Architect Jeff Martinson earlier this year told the city's zoning board that constructing on-site parking was impossible.

Guests will have check-in hours starting at 3 p.m., while check-out time is 11 a.m. Martinson added that occupancy expectations for the hotel are between 20 to 30 percent during the week, with that increasing to between 60 and 75 percent on weekends. Other prognostications include about two to three business meetings monthly and three to four weddings during summer months. Finally, restaurants in the facility will be open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to closing.

Gusto's other Easton properties include the Townley House Hotel and restaurants such as Ocean and the Oak and River Grille.

In other news, the legislative body authorized the removal of the Bushkill Creek Dam as requested by Wildlands Conservancy.

Finally, city council approved an agreement with Barry Isett & Associates for design work for Lehns Court. The city plans to convert the alley into a pedestrian pathway from Lehns Court to Sitgreaves Street to the two sidewalk panels in front of Pearly Baker's business.