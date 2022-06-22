The Marquis Easton May 2022_2

The ground floor of The Marquis will feature commercial space, while the development overall will have approximately 280 apartments and 305 parking spaces.

 Rendering courtesy of Bernardon.

EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for "The Marquis" project Wednesday night.

The seven-story, roughly 80-feet in height, mixed-use development project, scheduled for 27 S. Third St., would convert the site of the Pine Street garage into a building with up to 280 apartment units with $1,300 monthly starting rent and roughly 305 parking spaces.

Roughly 200 of those spaces will be available during the day for public use, according to developers. Additional building features include a dog park, pool, picnic area and roof deck, with retail occupying the building's first floor.

The building's façade will pay tribute to the Drake Building, which was a seven-story structure that stood on the site until its 1972 demolition. The new building will replace a parking garage that spans the block.

Shiloh Commons Development

In other news, the legislative body approved a resolution supporting Shiloh Commons Development and an application for low-income housing tax credits.

The affordable housing project is a partnership between Greater Shiloh Church, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and the nonprofit developer PIRHL.

The project, at the site of the former Paradise Club, will feature 60, one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable housing units at 508 W. Canal St. The project includes a community center, fitness center and playground area.

The subsidized housing will be based on a tenant's income. The city has allocated $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project. Construction is expected to start in October 2023.

Fireworks law

Council also approved a resolution urging the Pennsylvania Senate to pass amendments to the 2017 fireworks law. It would allow Easton to prohibit fireworks in the city and confiscate unused fireworks.

"This doesn't mean we will eliminate fireworks all together," Mayor Sal Panto said. "However, it will give our police officers another tool that they can at least, once they find someone shooting them off, they can confiscate them."

A police officer still has to see someone lighting the fuse, the mayor added.

