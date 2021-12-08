EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved Mayor Sal Panto's 13th straight budget without a tax increase Wednesday.
The mayor's $64 million spending plan for 2022 leaves the property tax millage at 24.95, or $2.495 for every $100 of assessed value.
That millage rate appears high, Panto said at council's meeting Wednesday, but he blamed that on an outdated property assessment. Northampton County has not done a reassessment of property values since 1987, he said.
The result is that homes are assessed at a fraction of their value. A reassessment would reflect more realistic prices and allow the city to lower the millage without reducing revenue.
Panto said his own home is assessed at perhaps a fifth of its value, and his property tax bill is about $1,600.
The COVID-19 pandemic has cut some revenue streams, but federal pandemic aid helped the city project a surplus for this year.
The budget was passed without discussion. Council has held several hearings on the plan.
The city's biggest expenses are for personnel, in particular the police and fire departments.
Council also discussed the city's annual contribution to the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which runs PA Bacon Fest, Easton Public Market and other operations that support and promote the city. The 2022 contribution to GEDP was left at $270,000, or about 9% of the nonprofit group's annual budget.