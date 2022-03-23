EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council reversed a previous decision Wednesday night and approved the demolition of a one-story concrete block garage in the area historically known as Easton's "Dutchtown neighborhood." The vote was 4-3.
The legislative body denied previously a certificate of appropriateness for the garage demolition and an accompanying project last Oct. 27. The project proposal featured a five-story, 34-unit apartment building with 29 parking spaces at 34-42 S. Sixth St.
That vote contradicted the Easton Historic District Commission's recommendation made at its Oct. 11 meeting that council issue a certificate of appropriateness for the garage's demolition that runs along the property's rear, but not for the subsequent apartment project.
In rendering its decision in October, the commission cited the garage's "very poor condition and minimal historic significance."
However, the commission at that time also rejected a proposal to demolish a house on the site and construct the new apartment housing. The house was said to be "a contributing resource in the historic district" and the proposed apartment building's height would be "significantly higher than other buildings on the block."
The applicant, ANR Development, appealed to the Court of Common Pleas of Northampton County, arguing that a "full and complete record of the proceedings" at the Oct. 27 council meeting was not made.
Under Local Agency Law, that means the court may hear the entire appeal or may remand the hearing back to the agency — in this case, Easton City Council.
The court agreed with ANR and opted for the latter option, stipulating a remand for a new council hearing for the purpose of making a full and complete record within 45 days of the Feb. 22 court directive.
The applicant's attorney, Stephanie Kobal, called three witnesses during a hearing Wednesday night. One was architect Jeff Martinson, who testified that the garage "had no historic value whatsoever."
However, citizens who spoke said approving the garage would allow some development to eventually materialize. Those who spoke were concerned a potential project would not resemble the surrounding neighborhood.
In arguing for her client, Kobal said those thoughts were not relevant to what council was tasked with considering.
"What is before you is this singular garage, and I think we met our burden tonight," Kobal said.
Mayor Sal Panto said he understood residents' concerns, with a caveat.
"I think the elephant in the room is not the garage," Panto said prior to the vote.
However, he agreed with the applicant and the historic district commission that the garage itself had no historical value. That said, he suggested the property's owner and president of ANR — Monty Kalsi — who was in attendance, "come up with something new" for a development plan rather than the previous proposal, or he wouldn't go for it.
Other business
Council approved amending the administrative code to state that the mayor's appointments to the city's housing authority should include council's advice and consent.
Finally, council approved various contracts Wednesday night. One deal designated the YMCA of Easton, Phillipsburg and Vicinity to manage the city's two outdoor pools — at Eddyside Park and Heil Park — for the 2022 swimming season.