EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed hotel Wednesday night at city hall.

The new hotel is slated for 1-6 Centre Square, which was previously occupied by The Standard bar and restaurant. The plan is offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj, founder of Enjoy with Gusto Hospitality Group.

The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority — 40 rooms— located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants and a meeting space, which will have a 125-person capacity.

The COA stemmed from a recommendation by the city's historic district commission earlier this month, and involves various design elements such as new lighting, canopies and sign details.

The project has appeared before various city commissions and boards over the last year.

Gjevukaj has stated he will retain the building's existing terracotta façade by removing it from the current building, then destroying the current building and later reinstalling the façade to the new building. The proposed building will have an entirely new foundation.

Deliveries to the building will consist primarily of food, linens and dry goods, which will be delivered by vans and box trucks, with no semi-trucks involved. The deliveries will occur roughly two to three times per week during mornings.

The hotel will feature no on-street parking. Hotel officials said there are roughly 517 parking spaces and 480 parking spaces within 700 feet and 600 feet of the hotel, respectively, in parking lots either in existence or proposed.

Architect Jeff Martinson previously told the city's zoning board that constructing on-site parking was impossible.

Guests will have check-in hours starting at 3 p.m, while check-out time will be 11 a.m. Martinson added that occupancy expectations for the hotel are between 20% and 30% during the week, with that increasing to between 60% and 75% percent on weekends.

Other prognostications for the hotel's activities include about two to three business meetings monthly and three to four weddings during summer months.

Finally, restaurants in the facility will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 4 p.m. to closing.

Gusto's other Easton properties include the Townley House Hotel and restaurants Ocean, Three Oak Steakhouse and River Grille.

Gusto's other Easton properties include the Townley House Hotel and restaurants such as Ocean and the Oak and River Grille.

Dutchtown Pointe

In other business, council approved a developer's agreement between the city and ANR VII LLC for 40 S. Sixth St.

The project, known as Dutchtown Pointe, involves the construction of a 34-unit apartment building with 1,700 square feet of first-floor retail. The agreement governs improvements required by the city. The project has generated the opposition of some neighboring residents for its size and scope.

Later in the meeting, City Council also adopted a stormwater runoff agreement legislating the developer's construction of stormwater runoff control facilities.

Both approvals were on first reading.

Other business

Former Easton Home site could be developed into townhomes, apartments The vacant former senior assisted-living facility on Northampton Street could be developed into more than 50 affordable homes.

In other news, City Council also received a presentation on the West Ward Choice Neighborhood.

Last year, the city announced that it applied to secure between $30 million and $50 million from the federal government in a Choice Neighborhoods grant to revitalize public housing. The city filed for the money along with the Greater Easton Development Partnership and the Housing Authority of the City of Easton.