EASTON, Pa. - Members of Easton City Council briefly spoke on the incident which unfolded at this past Sunday’s Heritage Day, where a 16-year-old was shot in the 100 block of Northampton Street.
Mayor Sal Panto noted the incident was a “horrific action that had nothing to do with Heritage Day.” He said too many of our young people are carrying weapons, using them instead of their fists.
At a press conference July 12 at Easton City Hall, Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo said the aggressive behavior by three groups of about 15 teenagers on bikes led to the shooting. The chief said his officers were taunted by dozens of kids on bikes at Heritage Day, who screamed police were racist, cursed at officers, and recorded them on phones while wearing masks and hoods to conceal their identities.
“I’d rather be called a racist for stopping these kids from killing themselves than be called a racist for doing nothing,” Scalzo said at Tuesday’s press conference.
Council Member Ken Brown said he and his wife have recently witnessed motorbikes on Ferry Street and Washington Street, and have turned information over to the Easton police chief.
“These things are happening,” Brown said. “I know there will still be conversations that take place."
Mayor Panto stated he witnessed the police being called racist, getting spit on, and as a whole witnessed a "very disrespectful young group of people."
“It needs to stop,” Mayor Panto said.
While there are ongoing problems with dirt bikes going through stop signs and one-way streets, the police on Heritage Day allowed this because they didn’t want to engage and escalate, Mayor Panto said.
“They’re taught to de-escalate,” he continued.
Mayor Panto, Council Member Brown and others expressed their desire to work with the community to continue conversations around this incident. They've already been in touch with the local NAACP.
“These are brazen youth giving us a hard time,” Mayor Panto said. “They’re playing chicken with buses. I get complaints from LANTA buses all the time.”