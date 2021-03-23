EASTON, Pa. - Former Easton resident Carol Free said jokes aside, she wants her chickens to cross the country, back to the Lehigh Valley, and live on College Hill.
Free, who is living in California but in the process of moving back to Easton, is asking City Council to consider amending an ordinance to allow backyard chickens within city limits. Free started a Facebook group to gather support. The ordinance change proposes that Easton allow residents to have four to six hens.
"It's going to be very limited. There's going to be restrictions and regulations in the ordinance that's going to say how many hens you can have," Free said.
City Council member David O'Connell has been researching the issue and said he needs to hear from more residents before he decides one way or the other.
He said Easton's health inspector has concerns.
"He expressed to me some real hesitations about doing this. I believe the people who are against it are just afraid that anybody keeping hens will not clean the chicken coops…it would smell a lot, attract rodents, predators," said O'Connell.
City Council member Peter Melan also wants to hear from the city's health department before making a decision.
"I haven't seen any draft legislation on how they want to implement this, but I also want to hear from my constituents about what their ideas are and what their concerns are about having chickens in the back of their yards," Melan said.
Easton City Council members said If they were to amend the city's ordinance or write a new one, it would likely take months before anything regarding backyard chickens became official.