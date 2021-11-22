EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council will review a new police contract Tuesday that would give officers annual raises for four years.
If approved, officers will get a lump sum for the 2021 raise, which is retroactive to Jan. 1. Based on numbers provided by the city, that payment will range from about $2,400 for a first-year officer to about $3,400 for a sergeant.
This year and in 2022, the raises would be 4%, followed by 3.5% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024. By the end of the deal, raises would total about 15.3% after compounding the annual increases.
In 2024, a sergeant will be making a base pay of $95,200, while a first-year officer who is through the probationary period will have a salary of $65,597.
The city's police officers are represented in negotiations by Washington Lodge No. 17 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Council will also review Mayor Sal Panto's $36.3 million 2022 budget. Panto's spending plan leaves the tax rate at 24.95 mills. That is higher than some municipalities, but Panto said property assessments in the city are relatively low.
The city is also considering retaining a blabbermouth, in this case, Tracey Werner's Blabbermouth Communications. Blabbermouth will be paid $2,500 per month for social media marketing and maintenance, public relations, website maintenance and other duties related to promoting the city.
Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.