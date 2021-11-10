EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council wrapped up its business in 10 minutes Wednesday, a quick session that some members said might be a record.
No constituents attended, yet even when government business is not controversial, it must move ahead. Council approved the purchase of a variety of chemicals for the sewer plant; not glamorous, definitely important.
Council also approved a $40,000 contract for Helmer Co. of Macungie to be a consultant on the environmental cleanup at the former Easton Iron & Metal site on Bushkill Drive. The city owns the property, but is in negotiations for it to be developed into 150 or more apartments and commercial space.
The contract for consulting on "brownfield" land, land that was contaminated by industrial activity, is part of Pennsylvania's Act 2. That rule sets standards for how land is prepared for another use.
Mayor Sal Panto reported that the 10th annual PA Bacon Fest downtown was a huge success. Saturday in particular was big for fans of cured slices of pork bellies.
"There were just so many people in Easton that day," he said. "That bodes well for the upcoming Winter Market."
Bacon Fest has gone national. The mayor said he met people who had come from Chicago for the event. The two-day festival is a fundraiser for the Greater Easton Development Partnership.
Panto said the Peace Candle downtown will be lit Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The candle is a harbinger of the holiday season in Easton, but the city's Winter Village will start earlier, on Friday, Nov. 19.
After the meeting, the mayor said his staff has discussed ways to improve parking downtown. With development, construction and parking decks going up and coming down, finding a space can be difficult.
"We're looking at technology to make parking in downtown Easton easier," he said after the meeting.
At a meeting in September, City Administrator Luis Campos said Easton would rely on City Center Investment Corp.'s experience with managing parking at its Allentown properties to see if more spaces could be made available.
The development company uses a mathematical formula for "double dipping," calculating how many spaces are needed during the day but will be free for nighttime parking by residents. Campos said then that city garages are mostly empty at night.
Panto said that after the city goes through its ideas to ease the parking crunch, recommendations will be presented to City Council.
Before the public meeting, council met privately with Solicitor Joel Scheer to discuss real estate.
A 10-minute meeting may be the fastest for Easton, if official records exist. Palmer Township may hold the record for Northampton County, with a four-minute blitz through its business last year between the call to order and adjournment.