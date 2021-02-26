EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto said 1,000 new residents are projected to move into Easton over the next five years, about the same number of parking spaces available right now.
The mayor is working on a proposal that would end the current residential parking permit program.
For $100, people who live downtown can park in metered areas on certain streets.
The mayor said his new proposal, which is still in the development stages, would grandfather in the several hundred people who currently have permits. New residents could purchase permits for the city's parking garages.
Mayor Panto said he will propose a lower monthly fee for residents and perhaps include a discount for commuters as well.
"We need to look at it and say, fortunately the town is coming back, people are living downtown, we have all these apartments in the planning stage," Panto said.
The mayor said while some apartments have tenant parking, license plate readers show some residents opt to park on the street instead, taking up valuable spaces.
Sue Sohmer has lived downtown for two years.
"I sort of like the [mayor's] idea except... for a single woman walking late at night... but basically, I think they [the city] should keep it the way it is," Sohmer said.
Anthony Marraccini, who runs Connexions Gallery on Northampton Street, said it shouldn't be up to residents to make room for tourists who don't want to walk.
"I feel like there is probably a better solution to that than just putting it on the residents...the solution is to get people to park in the deck that come here, that visit here. Not the residents specially," Marraccini said.
Mayor Panto said he'd like the city to work on a way to incentivize tourists to park in the garage by having restaurants and businesses validate their parking tickets.