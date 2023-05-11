EASTON, Pa. - Easton leaders are showing off their progress in beautifying homes in the city.

They gathered outside of a home on Ferry Street in the city's West Ward to talk about Easton's facade improvement program, which launched last year.

So far, 60 applications have been approved.

Homeowner Teresa Arana and her fiancée's application got approved. They're getting at least $10,000 to make improvements to the outside of their home.

"There's been a lot of stuff going on inside that I guess has to take priority over the facade, so I'm very happy to have this loan that's specifically for this facade," said Teresa.

Teresa says she and her fiancée are planning to remove the vinyl siding and flashing and also replace the singles on their roof.

The grant program was created using American Rescue Plan Act funds to address blight and help residents improve their homes.