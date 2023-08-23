EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is asking the community how they'd like to memorialize a forgotten African American burial ground.

It was recently discovered there are nine sets of human remains on the property that most recently was a pocket park, and there may be more remains on neighboring land.

"There's definitely Easton names here," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "We owe them."

Panto is referring to the people buried in an African American cemetery turned basketball court.

"At the time, we understood it was only three there," said John Pitts, the post commander of the Bethlehem Buffalo Soldiers. "Now, we know it is nine."

Nine sets of remains are reportedly still at the site on Nesquehoning Street.

"We are trying to solidify the fact…who they are. There may be some children in there also," said Easton City Councilman Ken Brown.

"If we need to add names we'll add names, if we need to subtract names, we'll subtract," said Panto. "Originally it was thought by the city that everyone was moved."

How the cemetery was paved over is unclear, though we know years ago, the land was sold from a church to the city, which turned it into a pocket park.

When the property's history became apparent, the city paid for sonar technology to figure out what was underground. The Buffalo Solders got involved in April, since it's believed the people were buried there during the Civil War era.

A public committee formed by the city has spent the last six months researching and looking into what to do with the cemetery. Now, it has created a website to ask the community for input.

"There may be some family members out there that will like to even give us more information than we have already, and/or if we miss something, this is opportunity," said Brown.

Brown says a photo from the Henley family may spark some memories, since it's believed some people in the picture may be buried at the site.

As of now, the plan is to keep the remains on property and add a memorial.

"Somewhere where people can come back and give homage to them as a place of peace."

"Whatever the city needs to do, it will do," said Panto.

The basketball hoops have been uninstalled since all of this came to light.

In the meantime, there's a small flag to show honor and respect to those buried there.