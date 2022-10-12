EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business.
Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems with a 15-minute parking space and then check with the administration to prepare an ordinance to be introduced at the next meeting.
Following introduction, council would have to wait until the meeting after that to adopt the ordinance, which would become effective 30 days from adoption.
Alborati said he would be requesting the 15-minute parking to be in effect from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The business is located at the corner of a five-way intersection where Northampton Street, Walnut Street, South Sixth Street and North Sixth Street all meet.
Public works vehicles
In other business, council approve a resolution authorizing its consent for the pre-order of vehicles needed for public works in 2023.
Even though the 2023 budget is not yet adopted, the administration said it needs a lead time to place orders for vehicles from manufacturers who do not have some vehicles readily available for purchase.