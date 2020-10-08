EASTON, Pa. - A Black Easton police officer is suing the city over alleged racism and retaliation with its police department.
Officer George Lockett Jr. says in a lawsuit that he endured "over a decade of unfair, abusive and sometimes threatening behavior" from his supervisors.
A handful of alleged incidents over the last few years were listed in the suit.
Lockett claims a lieutenant called Michelle Obama an "ugly chimp" in an online post, and a sergeant kept a "patrol photo log" of mostly Black people who were never arrested by the department. He says he was reprimanded for complaining about the log.
Lockett also claims he got negative marks on his 2019 evaluation in retaliation for submitting a complaint to the city in 2018.
That complaint resulted in recommendations on the use of body cameras and harassment training, but did not recommend removal of any officers involved in the alleged incidents, the suit says.
Lockett said he's suffered mental anguish, loss of sleep, emotional distress and more because of the "continuing pattern of racial discrimination and retaliation."
69 News has reached out to the city's lawyer for comment.