Handgun gun generic 2

EASTON, Pa. - Police responded to reported gunshots at North 8th and Spring Garden streets about 2:20 a.m. Sunday

Police said that officers on the scene found evidence of gunfire and apparent bullet damage to a home, but nobody was injured. They do not believe the shooting to be random, but say that the victim was uncooperative. 

Two individuals were observed running from the crime scene heading North on 8th Street past Bushkill Street, one wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a dark-colored one, police said. They are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Benjamin Mastrofilippo at (610) 250-6639 or the Tip Line at (610) 250-6635.

