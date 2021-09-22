EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved two projects Wednesday which could lead to the construction of more than 400 new apartments, but the two unanimous votes are just the start of a long process.
Council voted unanimously in favor of VM Development's 150-plus apartments and commercial space at the former Easton Iron & Metal site on Bushkill Drive, and for City Center Investment Corp.'s plan for a seven-story building with 274 apartments, retail space and a 302-space parking garage.
That project on the site of the Pine Street garage is called "The Marquis" — a nod to the Marquis de Lafayette, namesake of Lafayette College. The $70 million plan is City Center's first venture outside Allentown, where its projects have changed the city skyline.
The votes Wednesday authorize Mayor Sal Panto's administration to start negotiations with both developers. The first step is to reach agreements of sale for the two properties, Panto said. Both sites are owned by the city, and the two proposals were screened by committees of residents and business owners before council voted.
Councilman Peter Melan raised the issue of parking, with City Center planning 302 spaces on its first two floors, while the Pine Street garage has 525 spaces now. Other apartment buildings are going up in the city and parking is already tight at times, while on Fourth Street, a 505-space garage is going up.
The additions and subtractions of spaces, along with construction, complicate the availability of parking.
"The math is not there," Melan said, after pointing to a 2019 study that said 720 spaces were needed at Pine Street. "I have concerns."
Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager for City Center, said that based on his company's experience managing parking in Allentown, "We feel very confident we have the numbers" to accommodate the future residents of The Marquis while also providing about 200 spaces during weekday peak times for downtown workers.
City Administrator Luis Campos said Easton will rely on City Center's expertise in balancing parking demand during peak times with the needs of the building's residents. DiLorenzo said City Center applies a mathematical formula to make the best use of spaces by "double dipping," providing spots for the 9-to-5 workforce and residents that exceed the fixed total.
City garages are typically nearly empty at night, Campo said, backing up City Center's plan for a two-pronged approach to serving peak demand and residential needs.
"The reality is, we're different from Allentown," Melan said of City Center's approach, saying that as negotiations on the project proceed, parking has to remain at the forefront.
Panto said the city may pursue agreements to use private lots that businesses do not use during the evening for visitors to Easton's restaurants and shops. Revenue from evening-only meters at those lots could be split with the owners. Cars parked at those lots now are at risk of being towed.
The parking issue is complicated, he said, with a lot of moving parts, but within five years, he said Easton's parking the need and demand will be in balance.