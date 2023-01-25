EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall.

The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.

There are a total of 18 units in the existing building, with 14 proposed units on floors two through six in the new structure. There will be 900 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The buildings will be connected in the front, and will separate as they go back to form a corridor.

The building's east façade steps back about 5 feet to 6 feet from the front, and the sixth floor has a total of three balconies. The building's west façade has no door or windows. The Easton Fire Department's Central Fire Station is directly to the property's west.

A certificate of appropriateness is required in Easton's historic district whenever there are exterior renovations or alterations that are visible from a street, sidewalk or other public way.

Earlier this month, the Easton Historic District Commission granted conceptual approval for the new building.

In other news, City Council OK'd the purchase of a mobile hydraulic stage to replace the city's existing bandshell, which needs replacement due to the original mechanisms being worn and replacements are unavailable. The new stage will cost $164,900.

The legislative body also authorized the city's Department of Community and Economic Development to apply for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act PA Small Water and Sewer Program grant. The money will be utilized for the installation of the sewage pump station on Bushkill Drive. The grant is worth $145,000, and the city will provide $30,000 in matching funds.

In other business, City Council tabled legislation adding one hour to the parking meters' hours of operation, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The bill adds one hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, but does not add an additional hour to the noon start time.

Finally, the city administered the oath of office to four new police officers: Kade McNally, Justin Nemchick, Tanner Shetler and Kyana Villalobos.

"Our police officers have made this city safe and clean," Mayor Sal Panto said.