EASTON, Pa. – Two Easton projects that could bring more than 400 new apartments in the city were noted briefly at city council's meeting Tuesday and may be up for preliminary approval in two weeks.
Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano said proposals for the former Easton Iron & Metal and the Pine Street garage, both reviewed by committees of residents, may go to council Sept. 22. Council has final authority to approve the selections. Mayor Sal Panto said after the meeting that approval for construction will take a lot longer.
The Iron & Metal plan from VM Development includes at least 150 apartments along with commercial space on the 15-acre Bushkill Drive site. Easton-based VM developed the Simon Silk Mill nearby. Panto said a 1.5-acre park would be included at the site.
At Pine Street, City Center Investment Corp. plans on a $70 million investment to demolish the old garage and put up 274 apartments, first-floor retail space and a 302-space parking deck.
That project would be called "The Marquis," a reference to Lafayette College, which is named for the Marquis de Lafayette.
"The Marquis" is catchier than Lafayette's full name: Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier de La Fayette. City Center Chief Executive Officer J.B. Reilly is a 1983 graduate of Lafayette. His company has led the development of downtown Allentown.
The city owns both sites, which allows it to submit proposals for development to committees of residents. Private property is not subject to such reviews, though all projects have to go through site approval.
The mayor estimated rent for new apartments in the city at $1,200 to $2,000 per month.
New police sergeant
Also Wednesday, Police Chief Carl Scalzo introduced Phillip McGuigan, who was sworn in as a sergeant. That promotion follows a rigorous process, the chief said, which involves a written test, an interview and a review of career accomplishments.
"Through the diligence of this process, we are confident that the department's future will continue to flourish," Scalzo said.
The chief said McGuigan started with the department in 2007 and has experience in many facets of police work.
McGuigan is a defensive tactics instructor, and worked with K9 partner Taco for nine years. In 2019, he became a detective. His citations include three commendations, 9 unit citations and an achievement award.
After Scalzo's recommendation, Mayor Panto swore in the new sergeant in front of council and McGuigan's family.
New assistant solicitor position
Council also got its first look at a plan to add a second assistant city solicitor. If approved, the new job would be part-time.