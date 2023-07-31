EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Councilwoman Taiba Sultana has been arrested for an alleged assault.

City Police tell 69 News she was charged with simple assault and harassment.

They say the charges stem from an incident of domestic violence Monday afternoon at her home involving another person who lives there.

She was set to be arraigned Monday night.

Since joining city council, Sultana has become well known for outspokenness, and that's led to her butting heads with other officials.

During a city council meeting last month, she and other members were involved in a heated argument in which she claimed other elected officials were trying to silence her voice.

That argument was sparked by a social media post from Sultana that expressed outrage over video showing the May 31 arrest of local constable Lance Wheeler. His arrest was related to alleged threats he made against three students in August 2022.

Sultana was critical of police arresting Wheeler while he was collecting donations for victims of Easton's Ferry Street fire on Memorial Day.

Other officials said Sultana unfairly criticized police for simply doing their job because there was a warrant out for Wheeler's arrest.