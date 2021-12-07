EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council will vote Wednesday on Mayor Sal Panto's 2022 no-tax-increase budget, and on an agreement with Watermark Easton LLC for development on Larry Holmes Drive.
The mayor's budget will keep property taxes unchanged for the 13th straight year if council approves.
The $63.8 million spending plan comes during "strange and challenging times," the mayor said when he presented the budget in October. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in declines in some revenue, and, at the same time, increased federal aid.
"This is not the time to add financial burdens to our residents and businesses," he said during the presentation.
Development in Easton has helped Panto keep taxes low.
Also Wednesday, council will vote on a developer's agreement for Watermark Easton, VM Development Group's 150-unit apartment building planned for 45 Larry Holmes Drive. The complex will include more than 250 parking spaces.
Preliminary work at the site could begin soon, VM Development's Gretchen Rice said Tuesday, and the goal is for the building to start going up in the spring. Weather and supply-chain problems could affect the schedule, she said.
"Delivery times are longer than they've been in the past, and prices are higher, but we're hopeful that we might see some downward adjustments over the course of the next six months," she said.
The city will also review the $3 million sale of the Pine Street Garage. City Center Investment Corp. of Allentown plans a $70 million apartment, retail and parking development on that site. That project, "The Marquis," would be named in honor of the Marquis de Lafayette, namesake of Lafayette College. City Center President J.B. Reilly is a 1983 graduate of Lafayette.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in its chambers in City Hall. The agenda includes the potential cancellation of the Dec. 22 meeting.