EASTON, Pa. - An Easton city councilman says he wants to be the city's next mayor.

Peter Melan, a Democrat, says he's throwing his hat into the ring for the primary in May.

He'll be challenging current Mayor Sal Panto, also a Democrat, who told us Friday he will seek re-election in 2023.

He's had two separate stints as Easton Mayor.

He's currently serving his fourth consecutive term.

Melan says he believes the job should come with term limits.