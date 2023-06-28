EASTON, Pa. – The Easton City Council meeting on Wednesday erupted into a war of words among Councilwoman Taiba Sultana, Councilman Ken Brown and Mayor Sal Panto when Sultana began making accusations that elected officials were trying to silence her voice.

"During the meeting held on June 13, a few elected officials tried to silence my voice," Sultana said. "The voice that I raise for the Black and brown community; the voice that I use to uplift the marginalized community; the voice that I raise to address the concerns of deserving people."

Sultana said people misinterpreted a video she posted on social media with the word "outraged."

The video showed the May 31 arrest of Lance Wheeler by the Wilson Borough police, assisted by two Easton police officers.

Wheeler was elected in 2021 as a Pennsylvania state constable for Easton's Sixth Ward and was an unsuccessful candidate for Easton City Council in the May primary election.

0:49 Former Easton City Council candidate accused of threatening juveniles Lance Wheeler was arrested while collecting donations for the victim's of Monday's fire.

The arrest stems from an August 2022 incident when Wheeler was accused of making threats against three students.

Sultana said she was outraged that Easton police would participate in the arrest on the same day Wheeler was collecting donations for victims of Easton's Ferry Street fire on Memorial Day.

Sultana claims she was demonized for posting the video.

"Mr. Lance Wheeler was running a donation drive for Ferry Street fire victims, and for your information, the timing is very important," she said. "The alleged incident happened back last year."

"So, they have demonized and marginalized me because I was the elected official helping the fire victims," Sultana continued. "I can proudly say I'm the only one who stands with the marginalized community of the city of Easton."

Sultana went on to say the nation saw what happened to George Floyd because of videos.

"I have done nothing wrong for posting a video," she said. "I shared what dozens of people experienced there, and I have every single right to express how I feel. Let me tell you why: Because I'm a minority, a woman, an immigrant, a Muslim, and I want every race of human being who live in the city of Easton to be treated equally."

"Lance Wheeler is innocent until proven guilty," Sultana said. "He's a well-known community activist and public servant. He's always there to help the community where our so-called elected officials are not."

Sultana demanded an apology from Panto, Brown and the Easton chief of police.

"I never wanted to silence your voice," Panto said. "All I was pointing out to you was that our police department was there because there was a warrant served in the city of Easton."

Panto added that Wheeler was given the opportunity to turn himself in, but chose not to.

"Maybe you don't understand that when a warrant is issued, the police department has a responsibility to enact the warrant," Panto said.

"Our police department is a good police department," he said. "They've done a great job of turning the city around. You put them on the video, but not the Wilson police. You never apologized for putting them on your video, so apologize."

Brown said that as an African-American and a person of color, he cannot allow himself to "just look on one side of the fence."

"What I was trying to say to Councilwoman Sultana that evening was that as a councilperson and a person in leadership position for many years...whenever you are in positions that we're in, we have got to be very careful about things we do and things we say in the public because more times than not, that information that we're disseminating outwardly can be looked upon in a bad way," Brown said.

"I don't think an apology is necessary because I said nothing other than trying to give wisdom," he told Sultana after she said she demanded a public apology.

Sultana continued to argue with the Brown and Panto, repeating the same statements.

An audience member, who said she was a friend of Wheeler, suggested to Sultana that because Wheeler chose not to turn himself in, he may have been attempting to manipulate public opinion by forcing a public arrest.

After Sultana continued to demand an apology for "misinterpreting" her social media post, Panto told her that if he felt she deserved an apology, he would have given one. He noted that he apologized to council and the public previously when he "used a word he shouldn't have used" and was being accused of being a racist. He told Sultana she was calling him a racist again.

"You're basically saying that I don't care; that you're the only one up here that cares about the brown and Black community," Panto said. "That's wrong."

Sultana then suggested that she is the only one who cares about those communities.

The comment further angered Panto, who then said he was ending the dialogue and calling for adjournment of the meeting.

The discussion began around 1:49:30 in the recorded video of Wednesday's meeting.