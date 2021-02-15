City of Easton City Council generic

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Councilwoman Sandra Alercia Vulcano is running for re-election.

Vulcano represents the city's third district, which encompasses the Southside neighborhoods. She's been on city council since 2002.

Vulcano currently sits on the Greater Easton Development Partnership Board, which manages the Main Street and Ambassador programs.

She's also a founder and member of the Career Institute of Technology Foundation Board, and sits on the Community Action Board of the Lehigh Valley.

She calls herself a "fiscal conservative" when it comes to spending tax dollars, and wants to keep Easton "clean, safe and affordable," according to a news release.

