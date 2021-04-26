EASTON, Pa. - An Easton councilwoman is proposing that a large amount of the city's COVID relief money be used to help people without a roof over their heads.

Sandra Vulcano announced Monday that the city has more than $1 million from the CARES Act to appropriate.

She will propose to the city council on Wednesday that the money be split up in at least three phases - funding the homeless, community safety, and COVID response testing.

"We're hoping that city council sees the same needs that we've seen over the last 15 months of the pandemic," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

The city council is expected to vote on Vulcano's proposal Wednesday night.

